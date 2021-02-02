Advertisement

WINTER STORM WATCH THURSDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST
Clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with low temperatures into the single digits and lower teens. There is a SMALL CHANCE that areas WEST of the Fox Cities could see some late night freezing fog.

Otherwise, any early sun Wednesday gives way to thickening clouds. Later Wednesday night there is a chance of snow and or some icy mix. Either way, this could create some travel issues first thing Thursday morning. And it only gets worse... As Thursday morning wears on steady snow develops and continues through the afternoon, evening and overnight hours. Generally, 4-8″ of snow seems likely (possibly more in spots). Also throughout the storm the wind gradually increases. Blowing snow and drifting will be of major concern by later Thursday and all the way into Friday. That wind will also usher in some icy cold air with a string of days a bit above zero and nights well below zero. There will often be nights with dangerous wind chills down to -30° or lower! This cold will linger well into next week.

For now Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY and may be extended into other days as well. This is an active and potentially dangerous winter weather situation... Keep informed and stay safe!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: W/S 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: SSE 10-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Clear to Partly cloudy with light winds. Patchy freezing fog possible FAR WEST. LOW: Around 10

WEDNESDAY: Some early sunshine... turning cloudy for the afternoon. Later at night, snow or an icy mix. HIGH: 32 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Cloudy with an early wintry mix... quickly turns to snow. 4-8″ totals possible. Hazardous travel expected. HIGH 35 LOW: 12

FRIDAY: Snow ends early. Mostly cloudy and windy with areas of blowing snow. COLDER. HIGH: 15 LOW: -2

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with harsh wind chills. HIGH: 8 LOW: -10

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with harsh wind chills. Flurries? HIGH: 2 LOW: -15

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Bitter cold, but with less wind. HIGH: 0 LOW: -13

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun. Flurries? HIGH: 5

