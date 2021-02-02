Unified School District of De Pere votes to bring 7-12th grade students back to the classroom

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Unified School District of De Pere School Board voted Monday night to bring 7th through 12th grade students to in-person classes five days a week.

Starting February 15, students will return back to the De Pere Middle and High Schools. Those students have been learning in a hybrid model, where they attend school in-person for two days - with half of the school population attending on alternating days - and learn from home three days each week.

During the meeting, board members discussed the mental health of students who have not had the normal amount of social interactions, as well as the physical safety of staff and students.

RELATED: Unified School District of De Pere encouraging students to sign up for extracurriculars

In the end, they voted to bring students back full time by a 5-2 vote.

“I think it is time to get back. I’ve always said five days a week is best if we can get kids back when it’s safe,” said board member Jeff Mirkes.

Board Vice President Mark Meneau also sounded off about the decision.

“I do like the plan that we have. I think it encompasses a lot of the things that we’re looking for,” said Meneau.

The model created by the district requires masks in all school buildings and social distancing when possible.

That means students will have seats four feet apart.

RELATED: Unified School District of De Pere has architect looking at buildings to help bring kids back safely

Families who are uncomfortable going back to school in-person can still choose virtual options.

As Action 2 News previously reported, the school board approved the return to in-person learning for 4K-6th grade students on December 15, and those students returned to the classroom on January 11.

The School Board voted in early August on a plan on how to begin the 2020-2021 school year, but as Action 2 News first reported in September, the district switched to virtual learning due to too many students and staff out on quarantine.

RELATED: Virtual learning continues for students at Unified School District of De Pere

RELATED: De Pere School Board comes up with gating metric to open schools

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.