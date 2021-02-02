Two displaced after fire on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Damage costs are estimated at $250,000 after a fire on Green Bay’s west side, according to the fire department.

At about 9:22 p.m., firefighters were called to the 1500 block of Nelson Street for a fire at a single-family home.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames in an attached garage. Fire was spreading to the home.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says crews quickly attacked the fire, getting it under control in about 15 minutes.

They describe the overhaul effort as “extensive.” It took about 30 minutes.

Two people were displaced from the home. There are no reports of injuries.

Again, the department estimates damage costs at $250,000.

The Green Bay Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the cause of the fire.

