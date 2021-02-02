Advertisement

Summerfest 2021 moved to September

The festival will take place over the first three weekends of the month.
Summerfest 2021 is moving to September for this year, organizers announced on February 2, 2021.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Well, technically, it will still be summertime. Summerfest will be moving to early September this year.

Organizers announced the delayed start on Tuesday, explained the vaccine rollout weighed heavily on their decision.

“While the progress made through the vaccine rollout is encouraging, we believe it is in the public’s best interest to hold the festival in September to give government leaders and healthcare organizations enough time to distribute the vaccine,” they wrote on the festival’s website.

Now, the Big Gig will take place over three consecutive weekends in September: the 2nd-4th, which corresponds with Labor Day weekend; the 9th-11th and the 16th-19th.

Summer ends on Sept. 22 this year.

Summerfest was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

