Six school buses burned in Racine County

The district says it's critical it hires more bus drivers, or it may have to cut services.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOWN OF BURLINGTON, Wis. (AP) - Investigators believe a fire that burned six school buses at a Racine County depot was ignited by an electrical problem and was not suspicious in nature.

The fire at the Thomas Bus Service lot in the Town of Burlington early Tuesday. A Racine County sheriff’s deputy reported smoke and fire coming from a bus about 4 a.m. The business was closed at the time and no employees were present.

Burlington Area School District canceled classes for the day, but the company had enough buses to transport students in the Brighton School District in western Kenosha County without delay.

The estimated cost of the fire damage is $525,000. 

