Officials looking for Huber walkaway with ties to Fond du Lac

David Pirtle
David Pirtle(Dodge County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:09 AM CST
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for a Dodge County inmate who walked away from Huber release.

David D. Pirtle, 50, is known to frequent areas in Fond du Lac and North Fond du Lac, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Pirtle has an arrest warrant through Dodge County. He was serving a sentence with Huber release for Operating While Intoxicated and Resisting/Obstructing an Officer.

“Follow up attempts to locate Pirtle and return him to the jail were unsuccessful, thus he is considered a Huber walk away,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Pirtle’s last known address is on North Military Road in Fond du Lac. He’s also known to frequent an address on Morris Street.

Pirtle’s also known to visit an address on Michigan Street in North Fond du Lac.

If you have any information, call law enforcement. Do not make contact with Pirtle. Do not approach him.

