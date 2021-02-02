Lack of COVID-19 vaccines forces clinics to cancel appointments,

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “I know it feels like a broken record to hear us saying over and over again, but we need more vaccine,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, DHS Deputy Secretary.

Once again during the DHS briefing on Tuesday, Willems Van Dijk says the state needs more vaccine allocation from the federal government.

The demand is so high right now, Door County Pubic Health is canceling all appointments scheduled through the Door County Public Health Clinics.

Last week, Door County Public Health received 30 percent of its requested vaccine doses from the state, forcing them to cancel over 300 appointments.

In a pre-emptive move, Director Joseph Krebsbach said they will continue to provide vaccine clinics weekly, “however, will not schedule any appointments until we know the amount of vaccine we will receive.”

“I can tell you on Friday when we sent allocation numbers to vaccinators, no one was happy,” said Willems Van Dijk.

Willems Van Dijk said last week vaccinators requested 300,000 doses of the vaccine, but the state could only send about 77,760 or 27 percent. She said it’s not only smaller clinics demanding more vaccines, it’s larger ones too.

“They wanted 20,000, they got 2,000 so they are not happy either,” said Willems Van Dijk. “We made every attempt for each county that requested vaccine, to get them some vaccine.”

Willems Van Dijk’s message to vaccinators, like Door County Public Health, is to be patient.

“We are asking vaccinators to keep their system in place and vaccinate who they can,” said Willems Van Dijk. “If they are looking at how to conduct a mass community clinic, think about doing it for a day verse five days a week.”

Since taking office, the Biden-Harris Administration has said they’ve increased weekly supply to states by 22 percent. In Wisconsin, Willems Van Dijk said they’ve seen an 18 percent increase.

“We did see that last week and we have been told to anticipate that for the next few weeks,” said Willems Van Dijk.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.