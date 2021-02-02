Advertisement

GoFundMe set up to cover funeral expenses for mall shooting victim, second victim out of hospital

Police are still searching for 17-year-old shooting suspect Desman Ellis
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 24 hours after a shooting at the Fox River Mall left one person dead and another injured, police continue to search for 17-year-old Desman Ellis, who is suspected of shooting and killing 19-year-old Jovanni Frausto in a targeted attack in the mall’s main corridor around 3:30 Sunday afternoon.

That search is ongoing even though a car connected to the incident was found at an Oshkosh home Monday. The vehicle was found parked in a driveway of a home on 20th Avenue in Oshkosh.

Soon after, Action 2 News cameras caught several people, who police say were between the ages of 15 and 37, being arrested. However, Elis wasn’t among them, and police wouldn’t say what his connection is to the house.

“When officers were inside the residence, completing an investigation, four individuals became physically combative with officers,” said Oshkosh Police officer Kate Mann.

Police say the vehicle has been impounded as evidence.

RELATED: Mental health response, resources available after traumatic event

Frausto’s mother, Tanya, has set up a GoFundMe account, and is asking for donations to cover funeral expenses.

On the page, she wrote “I never expected to have to bury my 19-year-old son to gun violence,” and “This is a difficult time for our family and we ask for your prayers.”

CLICK HERE to donate to the GoFundMe.

“This was a targeted incident and not just a random act of violence at the Fox River Mall, very much targeted. And we’re working with numerous resources and investigators are actively following up on leads at this time,” said Grand Chute Police Officer Travis Waas.

The other victim shot Sunday, Colt Lemmers, is out of the hospital.

Action 2 News was told he is recovering at home.

Ashlie Duchateau, who saw the shooting, spoke with Action 2 News.

She said there was a moment of panic - where she didn’t move- almost in disbelief.

“There’s kind of a balcony that overlooks the food court, and within five minutes of being upstairs, the gunshots went off and we kind of looked at each other and we just were like, was that what we think it is? And with ten seconds, people were screaming, running,” said Duchateau.

