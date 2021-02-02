Advertisement

Free Tubing Day is Feb. 9 at Ariens Hill

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Titletown has announced Free Tubing Day at Ariens Hill on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The hill is open 4 - 8 p.m. Admissions close at 7 p.m.

The free tubing day is courtesy of AriensCo.

“Come on out and play in the snow at Ariens Hill. The location can’t be beat and the tubing is on us,” said AriensCo. Chairman and CEO Dan Ariens. “We hope to see the community enjoying the snow and making family memories at Titletown.”

There are some things to do before you go down the hill. Titletown requires people to fill out a waiver ahead of time at https://www.titletown.com/waivers

A new waiver must be filled out prior to each visit.

Once completed, guests will receive a QR code to be scanned upon admission to the hill.

Masks are mandatory for every person over the age of 2.

More on tubing at Titletown: https://www.titletown.com/events/recreation/tubing

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
WATCH: Fire on ship in Sturgeon Bay
Company looking into cause of fire on ship in Sturgeon Bay
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Jovanni Frausto, who was shot and killed at the...
GoFundMe set up to cover funeral expenses for mall shooting victim, second victim out of hospital
Coronavirus
Wisconsin: 1 in 5 adults 65 or older received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose
Bret Dodge
Menominee Tribal Police looking for person of interest in homicide

Latest News

People evacuating Fox River Mall
Mental health response, resources available after traumatic event
It’s a way to better understand how inequity and racism affect people’s lives and our...
Join in on the 21-Week Equity Challenge to better understand racism
February 1 Birthday Club
February 1 Birthday Club
New London school district got 16 pairs of color blind glasses donated
Glasses for color blindness donated to New London School District