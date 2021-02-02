Free Tubing Day is Feb. 9 at Ariens Hill

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Titletown has announced Free Tubing Day at Ariens Hill on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The hill is open 4 - 8 p.m. Admissions close at 7 p.m.

The free tubing day is courtesy of AriensCo.

“Come on out and play in the snow at Ariens Hill. The location can’t be beat and the tubing is on us,” said AriensCo. Chairman and CEO Dan Ariens. “We hope to see the community enjoying the snow and making family memories at Titletown.”

There are some things to do before you go down the hill. Titletown requires people to fill out a waiver ahead of time at https://www.titletown.com/waivers

A new waiver must be filled out prior to each visit.

Once completed, guests will receive a QR code to be scanned upon admission to the hill.

Masks are mandatory for every person over the age of 2.

More on tubing at Titletown: https://www.titletown.com/events/recreation/tubing

