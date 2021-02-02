Endangered missing person alert issued for Shawano man
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An endangered missing person alert has been issued for a 79-year-old Shawano man.
Vernon J. Kohel was last seen in the area of Wild Rice Court in Neopit at about 12:30 a.m. He was walking in the area.
On Feb. 1, Kohel left Birch Hill Care Center in Shawano for a trip to Menominee Casino. He arrived at the casino at 12:45 p.m. He left the casino at 2:50 p.m.
Again, he was spotted on foot in the Wild Rice Court area in Neopit at about 12:30 a.m.
Police say they are concerned for Vernon’s health. If you have information, please call your local law enforcement or Shawano Police at 715-524-4545
DESCRIPTION
- AGE: 79
- RACE: AMERICAN INDIAN
- HEIGHT: 5′6
- WEIGHT: 165 POUNDS
- EYES: BROWN
- HAIR: BLACK
