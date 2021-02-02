Advertisement

Encouraging kids to get active during the pandemic

February is American Heart Month and the American Heart Association along with the Green Bay Packers want to encourage kids to get active, especially during this pandemic.
By Aisha Morales
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday the NFL is hosting its Play 60 Kids Day. Action 2 News spoke with Amaya Brannon, who has been selected as the NFL Play 60 Ambassador. She said she wants to be an example for other kids.

“I want them to know that if they stay healthy and active they can just continue with their life, and they can live really healthy lives,” said Brannon.

Brannon is taking part in the Play 60 Kids Day which is a way for kids to get active.

“We’ll have lots of fun activities, and they’ll be able to get those 60 minutes of play and it’s all digital this year so they can watch it from home or school,” said Brannon.

The American Heart Association said getting active sixty minutes a day is critical as kids who are regularly active have a better chance of a healthy adulthood, but only one in five kids and young adults get enough activity to meet suggested health guidelines.

“Don’t make it feel like it’s a chore. Play some sort of game where they don’t even realize that they’re being active, that they’re running around getting their heart racing, a lot of that can come through friendly competition whether it’s through their siblings or classmates if they’re in school,” said Football Outreach Specialist for the Packers, Ryan Fencl.

Fencl said especially during the pandemic, they want to encourage families to get moving for physical and mental health.

“Just being able to push, getting up, getting active, and playing 60 minutes a day, to help drive that habit of exercising and being healthy, eating right, is really key to kind of get over that hump of the pandemic,” said Fencl.

If you want to sign your child up for the NFL Play 60 event click here. There’s also more tips on helping to keep your kids healthy and active throughout the pandemic.

