Early spring’s coming! Jimmy the Groundhog didn’t see his shadow

Jimmy predicts warm weather around the corner.
Sun Prairie's Jimmy the Groundhog predicts there will be six more weeks of winter in 2020....
Sun Prairie's Jimmy the Groundhog predicts there will be six more weeks of winter in 2020. (Jeremy Nichols/WMTV)(NBC15)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Spring is coming! That’s according to Jimmy the Groundhog. Jimmy predicted that spring is coming after not seeing his shadow Tuesday morning during the Sun Prairie Groundhog Day festivities.

The 73rd Sun Prairie annual Groundhog Day Prognostication kicked off at 7:00 a.m. and took place virtually over Facebook.

The event went live on the Downtown Sun Prairie and the Visit Sun Prairie Facebook pages.

The event going virtual means less people headed down to the Cannery Square, which means fewer potential costumers for the local businesses. Despite the change, businesses around Sun Prairie celebrating the day with special Groundhog Day deals, hoping to get locals into the holiday spirit. For a complete list, head over to the city of Sun Prairie website here.

