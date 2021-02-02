Early spring’s coming! Jimmy the Groundhog didn’t see his shadow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Spring is coming! That’s according to Jimmy the Groundhog. Jimmy predicted that spring is coming after not seeing his shadow Tuesday morning during the Sun Prairie Groundhog Day festivities.

The 73rd Sun Prairie annual Groundhog Day Prognostication kicked off at 7:00 a.m. and took place virtually over Facebook.

#BREAKING Jimmy the Groundhog did NOT see his shadow in Sun Prairie. Spring will be here soon! — Tim Elliott NBC15 (@TheTimReport) February 2, 2021

The event went live on the Downtown Sun Prairie and the Visit Sun Prairie Facebook pages.

The event going virtual means less people headed down to the Cannery Square, which means fewer potential costumers for the local businesses. Despite the change, businesses around Sun Prairie celebrating the day with special Groundhog Day deals, hoping to get locals into the holiday spirit. For a complete list, head over to the city of Sun Prairie website here.

The #GroundhogDay festivities are going virtual this year in Sun Prairie. At 7:00 a.m. Jimmy the Groundhog will make a prognostication. pic.twitter.com/8XAIcExuoI — Colton Molesky (@CMoleskyNBC15) February 2, 2021

