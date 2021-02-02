CLOUDS MIGHT BREAK FOR AFTERNOON SUN...

Widespread low clouds are hanging over Wisconsin this morning. There’s some clearing to our northeast, over portions of Upper Michigan. If our north wind veers more to the northeast, that drier air MAY help break open our clouds... Look for some patchy sunshine into this afternoon, especially northeast of Green Bay. Areas farther south and west might get stuck underneath the stubborn clouds.

Temperatures will continue to be rather mild for early February. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower half of the 30s.

Big changes are on the horizon... Thursday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. A storm will bring us a round of wet packing snow. Some mixed precipitation is also possible at the onset of the storm. Early indications suggest most of the area will see 4-8″ of snow... But this range MIGHT change as we get updated weather information. Regardless, roads will likely be snowpacked with difficult travel conditions on Thursday. Even as the storm ends Friday morning, areas of blowing and drifting snow will continue to make travel less than ideal.

We’re also tracking an incoming blast of arctic air... The coldest air so far this season, will cause high temperatures to plunge into the single digits this weekend. We may even have trouble getting above zero on Monday. A blustery west-northwest wind will cause harsh wind chills of -15° to -30° at times this weekend. Additional FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS may be issued this weekend due to the arrival of this bitter cold air... Keep informed!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW 1-10 MPH

TODAY: A cloudy start. Some patchy sun this afternoon. Not that cold. HIGH: 33

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Fair skies NORTHEAST. LOW: 23, steady late

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of clouds. Mild for February. HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: A wintry mix, then accumulating snow... 4-8″ possible. Slippery travel likely. HIGH 35 LOW: 14

FRIDAY: Snow ends early. Clearing skies. Blustery with areas of blowing snow. HIGH: 15 LOW: -2

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with harsh wind chills. HIGH: 7 LOW: -10

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with harsh wind chills. HIGH: 2 LOW: -15

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Bitter cold with less wind. HIGH: 0

