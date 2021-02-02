Advertisement

Children’s Cancer Family Foundation takes applications for Big Heart Award

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Children’s Cancer Family Foundation is looking for some special kids in Northeast Wisconsin. Three awards are presented each year to recognize kids helping kids and families going through cancer.

Chris Roth talks with the president of the foundation and one of the kids who provided families with inspiration.

Applications can be submitted online at ccffnew.org through Friday, February 5.

