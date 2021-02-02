Advertisement

Area pharmacies aim to speed up vaccine rollout

By Megan Kernan
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin health officials are turning to independent pharmacies and local health departments to help speed up the vaccine rollout at assisted living facilities.

COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrived at Streu’s Pharmacy in Green Bay Monday morning, and Action 2 News was told the first batch, which arrived two weeks ago, was much smaller.

Now, the pharmacy can start the vaccination effort in earnest.

“We’re going to be giving out over 900 vaccines this week alone,” said Jay Charles, a nurse at Streu’s Pharmacy.

The Department of Health Services (DHS) is redistributing some vaccines originally designated for Walgreens and CVS.

“I think an independent pharmacy like us can make a big difference with the long term care facilities,” said Mary Dolson, a RN at Streu’s Pharmacy.

The effort is intended to speed up vaccinations by local pharmacies delivering them to assisted living facilities.

“We care about the community, we care about those small facilities, they’ve been with us a long time and we really want to make sure we can help out anyway we can,” said Charles.

“Rather than being lost in the shuffle of trying to get the hundreds of thousands residents vaccinated across the state, we’re able to fill that niche with all the ones that we work with already or many of the ones that we work with already,” said Dolson.

Pharmacy officials say they’re distributing the vaccine to more than 60 facilities, which range in size from 4 - 100 individuals in the facilities.

“We’ve gone to Shawano, or will be going to Shawano, Sturgeon Bay, Howard, a lot in the Green Bay area so a lot of the local facilities is what we’re going to be going to,” said Charles.

“It’ll be a blessing the more we can get out and get those vaccines in the arms as fast as we can,” said Dolson.

Currently, Streu’s is taking appointments for anyone who is 65 and older.

You can call 920-593-2465 to make an appointment.

CLICK HERE to access our vaccine appointment guide.

