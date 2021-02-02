Appleton man reflects on tragic situation with positivity

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox River Mall is back open after Sunday’s deadly shooting as the search for the shooter continues.

Many people are sharing their stories from lockdown, including one man who hopes to inspire others.

Twenty-four hours after Don Dains of Appleton was hunkered down in the basement of Scheels, with more than a hundred other people, following the shooting at the Fox River Mall, he shared his experience on Facebook.

According to Dains, “I typed it up and I copied it and I dropped it on my Facebook and I shut the lights off in my office, locked up and I went home. And I got home and my phone dinged and it was Facebook and I looked and there were already quite a few people commenting on it.”

The post now has nearly a thousand likes and more than 500 shares, something that both surprised Dains but also restored his faith in humanity. “I just didn’t think anyone would read it, to tell you truth. And I started to get a lot feedback which I’m like, see I’m right. I am right, the world is full of good people,” says Dains

It’s those good people Dains focused his post on. From the Scheels employees who he says were a well oiled machine in working together to safely usher everyone to the basement, adding, “Golly they did a great job. They had their stuff together, and they followed protocol and they did what they needed to do and they did a fantastic job.”

To the men, women, and children who occupied their two and a half hour ordeal, never once complaining or getting agitated. For Dains, that is his takeaway from the otherwise tragic event, saying, “Everybody down there, respectful, they were kind, they were helpful, they were brave, they were everything that you want in the people around you. And that’s who lives in Wisconsin, that’s who lives here, that’s the story.”

Dains went back to the store to finish his purchase from Sunday, crossing paths with an employee he sheltered with the night before, making sure he thanked her in an effort to continue spreading kindness. He says, “Just be respectful of each other, just do the right thing, and we’ll all be okay.”

You can read Dains’ full post below.

I was at the Fox River Mall on Sunday and I saw something that is not going to make the news, but it is the true story.... Posted by Don Dains on Monday, February 1, 2021

