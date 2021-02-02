Advertisement

Appleton man reflects on tragic situation with positivity

By Emily Matesic
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox River Mall is back open after Sunday’s deadly shooting as the search for the shooter continues.

Many people are sharing their stories from lockdown, including one man who hopes to inspire others.

Twenty-four hours after Don Dains of Appleton was hunkered down in the basement of Scheels, with more than a hundred other people, following the shooting at the Fox River Mall, he shared his experience on Facebook.

According to Dains, “I typed it up and I copied it and I dropped it on my Facebook and I shut the lights off in my office, locked up and I went home. And I got home and my phone dinged and it was Facebook and I looked and there were already quite a few people commenting on it.”

The post now has nearly a thousand likes and more than 500 shares, something that both surprised Dains but also restored his faith in humanity. “I just didn’t think anyone would read it, to tell you truth. And I started to get a lot feedback which I’m like, see I’m right. I am right, the world is full of good people,” says Dains

It’s those good people Dains focused his post on. From the Scheels employees who he says were a well oiled machine in working together to safely usher everyone to the basement, adding, “Golly they did a great job. They had their stuff together, and they followed protocol and they did what they needed to do and they did a fantastic job.”

To the men, women, and children who occupied their two and a half hour ordeal, never once complaining or getting agitated. For Dains, that is his takeaway from the otherwise tragic event, saying, “Everybody down there, respectful, they were kind, they were helpful, they were brave, they were everything that you want in the people around you. And that’s who lives in Wisconsin, that’s who lives here, that’s the story.”

Dains went back to the store to finish his purchase from Sunday, crossing paths with an employee he sheltered with the night before, making sure he thanked her in an effort to continue spreading kindness. He says, “Just be respectful of each other, just do the right thing, and we’ll all be okay.”

You can read Dains’ full post below.

I was at the Fox River Mall on Sunday and I saw something that is not going to make the news, but it is the true story....

Posted by Don Dains on Monday, February 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
WATCH: Fire on ship in Sturgeon Bay
Company looking into cause of fire on ship in Sturgeon Bay
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Jovanni Frausto, who was shot and killed at the...
GoFundMe set up to cover funeral expenses for mall shooting victim, second victim out of hospital
Coronavirus
Wisconsin: 1 in 5 adults 65 or older received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose
Bret Dodge
Menominee Tribal Police looking for person of interest in homicide

Latest News

Wolf
DEBRIEF: DNR sued for immediate wolf hunt
COVID-19 vaccine
DEBRIEF: Wisconsin's vaccine supply
NFL and American Heart Association encourage kids get active for Kids Play 60 Day
Kids are encouraged to "Play 60"
Don Dains witnessed how people at Fox River Mall reacted to the shooting on January 31, 2021
Shopper describes aftermath of mall shooting