ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED LATER THIS WEEK

A stubborn deck of clouds should gradually thin this afternoon... look for some patchy sunshine, especially northeast of Green Bay. Areas farther south and west may not get out of the clouds until tonight.

Temperatures will continue to be rather mild for early February. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower half of the 30s with lows tonight in the mid teens. Both are 5-10° warmer than average for early February. The mild weather comes to a crashing halt soon as BIG changes are on the horizon...

Thursday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. A strong storm will bring us a round of wet, packing snow. A brief wintry mix is possible at the onset of the storm Thursday morning, but a quick change to snow is expected. Early indications suggest most of the area will see 4-8″ of snow... with locally higher totals possible. Even if the snow comes in lighter than forecast, roads will likely become snowpacked with difficult travel conditions developing Thursday and continuing Friday. Any snow should taper off Friday morning, but areas of blowing and drifting snow remain possible.

We’re also tracking an incoming blast of arctic air... The coldest air so far this season. High temperatures are expected in the single digits this weekend. We may even have trouble getting above zero on Monday. A blustery west-northwest wind will cause harsh wind chills of -15° to -30° at times this weekend. Additional FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS may be issued this weekend given this outbreak of Arctic air... Keep informed!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: N 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: W/S 5-10 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Clouds gradually diminish. Mild for early February. HIGH: 33

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with light winds. LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: Some early sunshine... turning cloudy for the afternoon. HIGH: 32 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Cloudy with an early wintry mix... quickly turns to snow. 4-8″ totals possible. Hazardous travel expected. HIGH 35 LOW: 12

FRIDAY: Snow ends early. Mostly cloudy and blustery with areas of blowing snow. HIGH: 15 LOW: -2

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with harsh wind chills. HIGH: 7 LOW: -8

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with harsh wind chills. HIGH: 2 LOW: -12

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Bitter cold, but with less wind. HIGH: 0 LOW: -11

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.