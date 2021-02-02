3 MINUTES WITH BRAD: Future tech

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The future is coming, and Brad wants you to be prepared. He shows off some technology that’s just around the corner: Getting electrical power through the air. Imagine looking back to a time when we plugged electrical devices into the wall... like we used to do with phones.

He also wants you to be prepared for a snowstorm in our near future. He looks at the competing computer models that agree on one thing: Lots of snow.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.