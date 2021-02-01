Advertisement

Wisconsin to launch online appointments for virus shots

UW-System nursing and pharmacy students will receive tuition credit for COVID-19 vaccination...
UW-System nursing and pharmacy students will receive tuition credit for COVID-19 vaccination site help. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsinites will be able to sign up online to get their coronavirus vaccinations later this month.

The state is working with Microsoft to set up an online signup system. Wisconsin Public Radio reports the system will launch in 10 communities on Feb. 15.

The state’s plan is to use those communities as a test of the software before the system rolls out statewide.

Deputy Health Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says users will answer questions about their age and profession to see if they’re eligible. If they aren’t, they’ll go on a waiting list to be notified when they become eligible.

Wisconsin is working through health care workers, first responders, police and fire personnel and adults over 65. Eligibility is expected to expand to more essential workers in March.

Willems Van Dijk warned that the state is still not getting enough vaccine, and many appointments are likely to come with long wait times.

