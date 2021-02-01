Advertisement

Wisconsin miracle mom who gave birth while in COVID-19 coma released from hospital

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A miracle mom who gave birth to a baby while in a coma has been released from a hospital in Madison.

Kelsey Townsend was discharged from University Hospital last Thursday and reunited with her husband and four children. The hospital says it was the first time she was able to hold her new baby Lucy.

In October, Kelsey was diagnosed with COVID-19 while nine-months pregnant. On Nov. 4, she gave birth while in a medically-induced coma.

UW Health says the mom’s condition “quickly deteriorated.” Kelsey spent 75 days on an ECMO machine and a ventilator.

In December, Kelsey was placed on a waiting list for a double lung transplant. A few days later, her condition improved and she was moved out of the ICU and off the ventilator.

In January, she was in much better condition and taken off the transplant waiting list.

On Jan. 27, Kelsey was released from the hospital.

Kelsey Townsend is reunited with her new baby after being released from University Hospital in...
Kelsey Townsend is reunited with her new baby after being released from University Hospital in Madison.(UW Health)

Photos and video in the story were provided by UW Health.

