Advertisement

WATCHING FOR SNOW AND BITTER COLD THIS WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Much of this winter has been warmer than normal. And, that kind of weather will continue through the midweek with highs generally in the lower half of the 30s. But, a round of accumulating snow is possible Thursday... followed by a rush of Arctic air this weekend.

Skies will be clear for a time this evening, but more clouds should roll through tonight. There might be a few flurries, but no measurable snow is expected. Skies will clear out again on Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the upper teens tonight. With mainly clear skies Tuesday night... we should be in the lower teens.

A potent storm system looks to track across the area on Thursday, bringing several inches of snow. There may be some mixed precipitation at the beginning, but the most recent guidance has trended towards mainly snow in our area. Check back for updates on timing and snow totals in the days to come.

Then, the coldest air so far this winter will invade Northeast Wisconsin. Highs should still be in the 30s on Thursday as the snow is falling. Friday will be blustery and noticeably colder with a high limited to the upper teens. Lows will bottom out around zero that night with chills well below zero. Highs probably stay in the single digits Sunday and Monday, and subzero lows are possible for several nights in a row. Temperatures should slowly moderate next week. Stay tuned!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NNW 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: W/SW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: A quiet night with passing clouds. LOW: 17

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. A brisk north wind. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 32 LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: A sunny morning, then increasing clouds. Continued mild. HIGH: 32 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Cloudy & breezy. Snow develops... several inches of accumulation. Early mix? HIGH 35 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: Early snow, then clearing. Blustery and much colder. HIGH: 18 LOW: 0

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with harsh wind chills. HIGH: 10 LOW: -3

SUNDAY: Cloudy and blustery with harsh wind chills. Flurries possible. HIGH: 6 LOW: -5

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold, but not as brisk. HIGH: 6

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
WATCH: Fire on ship in Sturgeon Bay
Company looking into cause of fire on ship in Sturgeon Bay
Coronavirus
More than 100,000 in Wisconsin have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, DHS reports 3 new deaths
Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
File image
Oshkosh man arrested following police chase, 8 hour standoff in Dodge County

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above average temps
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above average temps
First Alert Weather
A MILD START TO FEBRUARY...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild start to February
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild start to February
First Alert Weather
A MILD START TO FEBRUARY...