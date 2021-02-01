WATCHING FOR SNOW AND BITTER COLD THIS WEEK

Much of this winter has been warmer than normal. And, that kind of weather will continue through the midweek with highs generally in the lower half of the 30s. But, a round of accumulating snow is possible Thursday... followed by a rush of Arctic air this weekend.

Skies will be clear for a time this evening, but more clouds should roll through tonight. There might be a few flurries, but no measurable snow is expected. Skies will clear out again on Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the upper teens tonight. With mainly clear skies Tuesday night... we should be in the lower teens.

A potent storm system looks to track across the area on Thursday, bringing several inches of snow. There may be some mixed precipitation at the beginning, but the most recent guidance has trended towards mainly snow in our area. Check back for updates on timing and snow totals in the days to come.

Then, the coldest air so far this winter will invade Northeast Wisconsin. Highs should still be in the 30s on Thursday as the snow is falling. Friday will be blustery and noticeably colder with a high limited to the upper teens. Lows will bottom out around zero that night with chills well below zero. Highs probably stay in the single digits Sunday and Monday, and subzero lows are possible for several nights in a row. Temperatures should slowly moderate next week. Stay tuned!

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NNW 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: W/SW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: A quiet night with passing clouds. LOW: 17

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. A brisk north wind. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 32 LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: A sunny morning, then increasing clouds. Continued mild. HIGH: 32 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Cloudy & breezy. Snow develops... several inches of accumulation. Early mix? HIGH 35 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: Early snow, then clearing. Blustery and much colder. HIGH: 18 LOW: 0

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with harsh wind chills. HIGH: 10 LOW: -3

SUNDAY: Cloudy and blustery with harsh wind chills. Flurries possible. HIGH: 6 LOW: -5

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold, but not as brisk. HIGH: 6

