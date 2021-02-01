Police, FBI investigating fatal shooting on Menominee Indian Reservation

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Police and the FBI are investigating a fatal shooting.

On Sunday, at about 11:56 p.m., officers were called to Chief Little Wave Road on the reservation. They received a report of a fight in progress and possible gunshot.

Officers found an adult male victim at the scene. They gave him medical aid until emergency crews arrived. The man was pronounced dead.

Police say they have a suspect in custody. They are not releasing the suspect’s name at this time.

The victim was not publicly identified.

“The investigation is ongoing and publicly available details are limited at this time. We can assure that the community is safe,” police say.

