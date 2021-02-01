Part of State Hwy. 23 closed in Fond du Lac, Sheboygan Counties due to fire

MT. CALVARY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says all westbound and eastbound lanes are temporarily closed ion a stretch of Highway 23 in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties.

According to 511, the highway is closed from County W/Loehr Road to County U due to a fire. The closure crosses the county line, and is south of the Mt. Calvary and St. Cloud area.

Members of the Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue Department say they are responding to the scene, which is reportedly at a Mt. Calvary address.

WisDOT officials say the closure is expected to last for about two hours.

A detour listed by WisDOT says eastbound traffic can go north on County Highway W, then east on County Highway CCC, then east on County G/C before going south on County Highway T.

Meanwhile, westbound traffic can go south on County Highway U, west on County Highway T and then head north on County Highway W.

WisDOT states a portion of Hwy. 23 is closed due to a fire. (511 WI)

No information about the fire has been released at this time.

Check back for more information as details become available.

