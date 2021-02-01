Packers GM: Team ‘absolutely’ committed to quarterback Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur say they expect Aaron Rodgers to remain their team’s starting quarterback in 2021 and beyond.

Rodgers had said after the Packers’ 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship game that “there’s a lot of guys’ futures that are uncertain, myself included.”

“Is that a trick question? Absolutely,” LaFleur said. “There’s no doubt about it. You are talking about the guy that is going to win the MVP of the league. We are not in this position without him. I couldn’t be happier with not only his performance but the little things he does within that locker room to ensure that everybody is locked in, focused. Ready to go. Absolutely he will be here. For a long time.”

Gutekunst and LaFleur made those comments Monday during season-ending Zoom sessions with reporters.

“He is our quarterback. He is our leader.”

“We are really excited not only for next year but the years to come. He is playing at such a high level that he always has. This year was a special year. We didn’t finish like we wanted to finish but I think everybody is clearly motivated to get back. I don’t think there’s anything that we have to do. He is our quarterback. He is our leader,” Gutekunst said.

Gutekunst went on to say the he expects Rodgers to be the Packers quarterback for the foreseeable future.

“He is under contract. He is playing at an extremely high level,” Gutekunst said. “What we are trying to do as an organization and what we are trying to accomplish here, we can’t do without Aaron Rodgers right now. He is such a part of what we have done. He is such a part of what we are doing right now and certainly in the future.”

Report of L.A. Rams trying to trade for Rodgers

Sunday night Los Angeles Times writer Sam Farmer reported the L.A. Rams “made a run” at trading for Rodgers but the Packers were “adamant” that they were not trading him.

Gutekunst responded to the report saying, “There’s no truth to that whatsoever.”

Packers won’t trade Rodgers this offseason

When asked whether or not the team would consider trading Rodgers this offseason, Gutekunst was firm with his answer.

“Absolutely not. He’s such an important part of what we are doing. He is the leader of our football team. That’s not part of our plans,” Gutekunst said. “He is going to be a part of our future. We look forward to all of the runs we are going to try to make here over the next few years.”

Packers GM on Jordan Love’s Future

This past offseason Green Bay drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst was asked if Love would still be Rodgers eventually successor and what the plan for him is.

“I view Jordan (Love) as a very talented prospect that we are really excited about developing and I know maybe that’s not the norm to have quarterbacks sit for a long time but we certainly believe in that,” Gutekunst said.

Gutekunst listed off previous backup quarterbacks Green Bay has had in the past including Matt Hasselbeck and Aaron Brooks.

“Having a guy that if something happened to Brett (Favre) back in those days or even when we had Matt Flynn when Aaron (Rodgers) was here that if we needed to go to somebody else because of injury or anything else we were able to do that. We believe in that,” Gutekunst said.

“This probably won’t be the first time we draft a quarterback and try to develop them because we just think it’s such an important part of the game … We are going to use resources to acquire and develop quarterbacks just because it’s what we believe in,” Gutekunst said.

Love was inactive for every Packers game this season and of course did not get to play in the preseason since there wasn’t one due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m really excited about the limited development that Jordan (Love) has been able to do in the short period of time we had him. Matt (LaFleur) kind of hit on it. There was some unforeseen challenges in the offseason and no preseason games. We are excited to continue down that road and get him in some preseason games at the same time when we are competing for championships with Aaron (Rodgers),” Gutekunst said.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.