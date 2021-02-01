Advertisement

North Carolina stops issuing Confederate license plates

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it will no longer issue specialty license...
The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it will no longer issue specialty license plates, similar to this one, featuring the Confederate battle flag.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles says it will no longer issue specialty license plates featuring the Confederate battle flag.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports the agency says removal of the license plate, issued to members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans organization, took effect Jan. 1.

A statement from NCDMV says it will continue to recognize the North Carolina Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans as a civic organization entitled to a specialty plate, but the recognition doesn’t entitle it to dictate the contents of the government speech on that plate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
WATCH: Fire on ship in Sturgeon Bay
Company looking into cause of fire on ship in Sturgeon Bay
Coronavirus
More than 100,000 in Wisconsin have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, DHS reports 3 new deaths
Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
File image
Oshkosh man arrested following police chase, 8 hour standoff in Dodge County

Latest News

An appointment-only vaccination clinic opens this week at Fox Cities Exhibition Center
Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccine clinic starts Tuesday, thousands on waiting list
Squad cars at the Fox River Mall
“It helped me stay calm”: witness uses active shooter training to stay safe during mall shooting
Congress has spent $4 trillion to keep the economy stable since the pandemic shuttered schools,...
CBO projects 4.6% economic growth in Biden’s first year, but jobs will lag
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden meets with Republicans as Democrats push ahead on virus aid, stimulus checks
First Alert Weather meteorologist David Ernst (left) on the week's forecast temperature trend
WEATHER DISCUSSION: What February brings