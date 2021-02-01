Menominee Tribal Clinic to provide COVID-19 vaccines for all Menominee County residents

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Health officials say the Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department (SMCHD) will be partnering with the Menominee Tribal Clinic (MTC) to provide COVID-19 vaccines for all Menominee County residents.

SMCHD officials say that according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), the state’s COVID-19 vaccine program received requests for nearly four times as many vaccines as the state had to allocate this past week.

Officials with SMCHD say that changes have been made to the allocation model to align the system with the state’s goals, and due to the adjustment, they aren’t currently eligible to receive vaccines until the state’s allocation increases.

Health officials say those who are eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan include those who are 65 years and older, as well as essential workers who are educators or school staff.

MTC officials will also be handling scheduling and administration of the vaccines, and follow state guidelines for priority groups.

In addition to agreeing to vaccinating all Menominee County residents, members of the MTC are also vaccinating those who are patients of Menominee Tribal Clinic, essential workers on the Menominee reservation, as well as Menominee tribal members and descendants.

Amy Slagle, an MD for the Menominee Indian Tribe Wisconsin Incident Command, says it will take several weeks to vaccinate the group of elders and educators.

“We accounted for these groups when we agreed to receive vaccine from the State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services,” said Slagle.

Officials with the SMCHD say they’ll be working with members of the community to create an efficient vaccination system for when they’re able to receive vaccines.

