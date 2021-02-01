Local small businesses forced to change services to survive pandemic

DE PERE Wis. (WBAY) - A dispute between lawmakers and Governor Tony Evers over a COVID-19 relief bill is impacting small businesses in our area.

Action 2 News spoke with several businesses in the Green Bay area who say the pandemic has forced them to change and services.

Sweet Willow Herbal Co-Op in De Pere is a health and wellness store. The owner, Heather Herdman, said she began selling food and providing other services she did not expect to do prior to COVID-19.

Herdman said they opened a few months before the pandemic and didn’t qualify for the initial rounds of federal relief loans.

Now she is calling on the state for help.

“I think targeting small business, you know... like small... Not 2,000 employees but 20.. because if you go down the street of downtown, we’re small businesses. This is truly the heartbeat of America,” said Herdman.

Several of these businesses have let go of employees as the pandemic continues and revenue declines.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.