Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccine clinic starts Tuesday, thousands on waiting list

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic starts Tuesday with the goal of vaccinating 1,000 people this week at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center.

As we first told you last week, an error in the registration system allowed an additional 4,700 people to register, overbooking the system.

It’s an error that left a lot of people unhappy.

Action 2 News talked to Outagamie County Health Department about the error and what people should do next.

Natalie Vande Veld, a public health manager with Outagamie County, said the glitch happened very fast on Friday, almost immediately after opening the website up for registration.

In an effort to help with confusion, the county sent two different emails to people who registered.

The first group of emails went to the first 1,000 people registered. Vande Veld said that same group of people should have received a phone call from someone with the county confirming their appointment time and date.

The second wave of emails went to the 4,700 who were overbooked. Vande Veld said that email told people that they were on a waiting list and would not get vaccinated this week, but would be contacted in the future.

“The individuals that were over scheduled, we recognize that, we have them on a wait list, we will offer them opportunity to be vaccinated at a future clinic. Once those future clinics are scheduled and work is being planned around that, there will be communication to those individuals,” said Vande Veld.

If you registered, but didn’t get an email, Vande Veld wants to remind people to check their spam and junk mail folders.

