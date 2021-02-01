Crews battle fire on ship in Sturgeon Bay
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters are battling a fire at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay.
Fire Chief Tim Dietman tells Action 2 News that crews are having trouble finding the source of the fire. Smoke can be seen on our Sturgeon Bay Skycam.
Dietman says the fire is on a ship called the Roger Blough. That’s a type of bulk carrier. It is being stored for winter at Bay Shipbuilding.
There are no reports of injuries.
Firefighters were called to the scene at about 2 a.m.,
