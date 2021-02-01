Advertisement

Crews battle fire on ship in Sturgeon Bay

Crews are battling a fire on a ship in Sturgeon Bay. Feb. 1, 2021.
Crews are battling a fire on a ship in Sturgeon Bay. Feb. 1, 2021.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters are battling a fire at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay.

Fire Chief Tim Dietman tells Action 2 News that crews are having trouble finding the source of the fire. Smoke can be seen on our Sturgeon Bay Skycam.

Dietman says the fire is on a ship called the Roger Blough. That’s a type of bulk carrier. It is being stored for winter at Bay Shipbuilding.

There are no reports of injuries.

Firefighters were called to the scene at about 2 a.m.,

Action 2 News will continue to update this developing story.

