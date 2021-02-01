Advertisement

Badgers’ Jon Dietzen Preparing for a shot at the NFL

Dietzen trains at Synergy Sports Performance ahead of his Pro Day
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Seymour product and former badger Jon Dietzen has had quite the journey.

After taking time off in college due to injury, Dietzen returned to Camp Randall for a final season this past fall.

“A huge part of me coming back was I get to take this year and I don’t get to wonder ‘what could have happened’ anymore,” Dietzen explained. “After I had walked away from football, the biggest thing was what could have happened in that one year.”

A lot can change in a year and after a football season through COVID, the pandemic has now forced the NFL to cancel the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, making Dietzen’s Pro Day that more important.

“We don’t exactly know all the restrictions the NFL is going to give yet as far as being able to see these guys,” Scotty Smith, the owner of Synergy Sports Performance said.

Smith added a lot of players will be looked at strictly off their film.

Although less exposure isn’t ideal for Dietzen, the offensive lineman is ready to fight for a chance at the NFL.

“I pride myself on being able to out will the guy in front of me,” Dietzen explained. “I have been there without football and I didn’t like it, so there’s something to be said about that.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
WATCH: Fire on ship in Sturgeon Bay
Company looking into cause of fire on ship in Sturgeon Bay
Coronavirus
More than 100,000 in Wisconsin have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, DHS reports 3 new deaths
Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
File image
Oshkosh man arrested following police chase, 8 hour standoff in Dodge County

Latest News

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks to Aaron Rodgers during the second half of an...
Packers GM: Team ‘absolutely’ committed to quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine
Packers dismiss coordinators Pettine, Mennenga
Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
This is a 2019 photo of Maurice Drayton of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Packers are expected to promote Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator