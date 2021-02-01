Badgers’ Jon Dietzen Preparing for a shot at the NFL

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Seymour product and former badger Jon Dietzen has had quite the journey.

After taking time off in college due to injury, Dietzen returned to Camp Randall for a final season this past fall.

“A huge part of me coming back was I get to take this year and I don’t get to wonder ‘what could have happened’ anymore,” Dietzen explained. “After I had walked away from football, the biggest thing was what could have happened in that one year.”

A lot can change in a year and after a football season through COVID, the pandemic has now forced the NFL to cancel the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, making Dietzen’s Pro Day that more important.

“We don’t exactly know all the restrictions the NFL is going to give yet as far as being able to see these guys,” Scotty Smith, the owner of Synergy Sports Performance said.

Smith added a lot of players will be looked at strictly off their film.

Although less exposure isn’t ideal for Dietzen, the offensive lineman is ready to fight for a chance at the NFL.

“I pride myself on being able to out will the guy in front of me,” Dietzen explained. “I have been there without football and I didn’t like it, so there’s something to be said about that.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.