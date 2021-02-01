Advertisement

A MILD START TO FEBRUARY...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
So far, this winter hasn’t been all that harsh. In fact, we’ll have another day where temperatures will be warmer than normal. Most of the highs this afternoon will be in the lower 30s. It looks like we’ll see more highs in the mild 30s through the midweek.

Morning clouds will give way to some sunshine. However, later today as a disturbance pushes through the area, the clouds will make a come back. Some flurries are also possible through this evening, especially across the Northwoods. Skies will clear out again late tonight.

Our weather pattern will become active again late this week. A storm system on Thursday will bring us several inches of snow, with perhaps some mixed precipitation. That snow will probably last into Friday morning. Then, the coldest air so far this winter will invade northeast Wisconsin. By the end of next weekend, we may be dealing with highs in the single digits, with wind chills plunging to -20°... Stay tuned!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: N/NW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Partly sunny. A few lake flakes, especially NORTH. HIGH: 31

TONIGHT: Evening flurries, then clearing skies. LOW: 17

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. A brisk north wind. HIGH: 32 LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Not that cold. HIGH: 32 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies. Snow develops... Maybe a wintry mix at times? HIGH 36 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: Early snow, then clearing. Blustery and much colder. HIGH: 18 LOW: 2

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with harsh wind chills. HIGH: 12 LOW: -3

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with harsh wind chills. Flurries possible. HIGH: 6

