A MILD START TO FEBRUARY...

So far, this winter hasn’t been all that harsh. In fact, it’s another day where temperatures are warmer than normal. Most of the highs this afternoon will be in the lower-half of the 30s. It looks like we’ll see more highs in the mild 30s through the midweek.

Morning clouds have given way to some sunshine. However, later today as a disturbance pushes through the area, the clouds will make a come back. Some flurries are also possible through this evening, especially across the Northwoods. Skies will clear out again late tonight.

Our weather pattern will become active again late this week. A storm system on Thursday will bring us several inches of snow, with perhaps some mixed precipitation. That snow will probably last into Friday morning. Then, the coldest air so far this winter will invade northeast Wisconsin. By the end of next weekend, we may be dealing with highs in the single digits, with wind chills plunging to -20°... Stay tuned!

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: N 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: N/NW 5-15 MPH

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. A few flakes, especially NORTH. HIGH: 31

TONIGHT: Evening flurries, then clearing skies. LOW: 17

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. A brisk north wind. HIGH: 32 LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Not that cold. HIGH: 32 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies. Snow develops... Maybe a wintry mix at times? HIGH 36 LOW: 17

FRIDAY: Early snow, then clearing. Blustery and much colder. HIGH: 18 LOW: 2

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with harsh wind chills. HIGH: 12 LOW: -3

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with harsh wind chills. Flurries possible. HIGH: 6

