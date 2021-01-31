Advertisement

UW System Schools nursing students helping with Covid vaccinations set to receive financial breaks

Some students are eligible to get $1,000 off their spring tuition bill
The University of Wisconsin Green Bay is hosting a Covid-19 vaccination clinic. UW System...
The University of Wisconsin Green Bay is hosting a Covid-19 vaccination clinic. UW System Schools President Tommy Thompson hopes his campuses can be vaccination hubs.(WBAY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While there’s a short supply of Covid-19 vaccines in Wisconsin, people are stepping up to help administer them including students at the University of Wisconsin System Schools.

The release of two vaccines and others on the way gives hope that the end of the pandemic is in sight.

Nursing students enrolled in UW system schools have a financial incentive to help.

“Let’s use our students to help out, assist the hospitals, assist the nursing homes, and be able to help the people of the state of Wisconsin to get this vaccination done [and] completed so we can say goodbye to Covid-19,” UW System Schools President Tommy Thompson said.

Thompson announced nursing students who participate in Covid-19 vaccination clinics will get a $500 credit towards their tuition.

There’s one such clinic already at UWGB in partnership with Prevea Health.

This was welcomed news for the UWGB nursing students who are already licensed and are currently working on their bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

“Many of our students really rely on financial aid, they rely on their ability to work to help pay for their education,” Dr. Christine Vandenhouten, UWGB Chair of Nursing and Health Studies, said.

Last month, the university system did something similar offering a $500 tuition credit for students working in health care settings. That means some students can have $1,000 taken off their spring tuition bill, according to Vandenhouten.

Thompson aspires for UW system schools to be vaccination hubs.

“I’m hoping and praying that their going to give us enough vaccine on all of our campuses so we can be a vaccination site for all the state,” he said.

Eligible students must be licensed and work at least 16 hours at a vaccination clinic from January 1 to March 31.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 death rate edges up again as Wisconsin nears 500,000 administered shots
The Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus cares for 160 animals seized by law enforcement.
Humane Society needs help after taking in 160 snakes, rodents seized during investigation
Prepared dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Fox Valley health groups plan mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Appleton
Coronavirus generic
State reaches coronavirus vaccine milestone, more than 1,400 new cases confirmed Saturday

Latest News

Dozens participate in 5K to support area veterans
Dozens participate in 5K to support area veterans
Desert Veterans of WI during Winter Warrior 5K
Dozens participate in 5K to support area veterans
Online court records show Corey Bergh, 57, of Little Suamico, has been formally charged after...
Internet Crime Against Children investigation leads to arrest of Little Suamico man
Coronavirus generic
State reaches coronavirus vaccine milestone, more than 1,400 new cases confirmed Saturday