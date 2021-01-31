UW System Schools nursing students helping with Covid vaccinations set to receive financial breaks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While there’s a short supply of Covid-19 vaccines in Wisconsin, people are stepping up to help administer them including students at the University of Wisconsin System Schools.

The release of two vaccines and others on the way gives hope that the end of the pandemic is in sight.

Nursing students enrolled in UW system schools have a financial incentive to help.

“Let’s use our students to help out, assist the hospitals, assist the nursing homes, and be able to help the people of the state of Wisconsin to get this vaccination done [and] completed so we can say goodbye to Covid-19,” UW System Schools President Tommy Thompson said.

Thompson announced nursing students who participate in Covid-19 vaccination clinics will get a $500 credit towards their tuition.

There’s one such clinic already at UWGB in partnership with Prevea Health.

This was welcomed news for the UWGB nursing students who are already licensed and are currently working on their bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

“Many of our students really rely on financial aid, they rely on their ability to work to help pay for their education,” Dr. Christine Vandenhouten, UWGB Chair of Nursing and Health Studies, said.

Last month, the university system did something similar offering a $500 tuition credit for students working in health care settings. That means some students can have $1,000 taken off their spring tuition bill, according to Vandenhouten.

Thompson aspires for UW system schools to be vaccination hubs.

“I’m hoping and praying that their going to give us enough vaccine on all of our campuses so we can be a vaccination site for all the state,” he said.

Eligible students must be licensed and work at least 16 hours at a vaccination clinic from January 1 to March 31.

