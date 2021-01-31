SNOW CONTINUES THIS MORNING

Light snow is continuing to fall across Northeast Wisconsin this morning. There will be some additional light accumulations before the snow tapers off later this morning. For the Fox cities and areas south, an additional half an inch to an inch of snow accumulation is possible. For the lakeshore, 1″ to 2″ is still possible around Manitowoc and Sheboygan.

Wind gusts could be upwards of 35 mph and will lead to some blowing and drifting. Snow covered roads will make for difficult travel this morning. If you have to be out on the roads, give plowers time to plow the roads. Increase your following distance and drive slowly!

Snow will become lighter and less widespread during the day today... but a few flakes remain possible into the evening. Our temperatures started in the upper 20s this morning and our highs will be in the lower 30s. Monday will be blustery at times with morning lows in the teens. Clouds will decrease, and we should see a fair amount of sunshine by Tuesday afternoon. Lows will stay in the teens through mid-week with afternoon highs generally in the lower half of the 30s.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on the forecast towards the end of next week. Another strong area of low pressure looks to pass nearby on Thursday... leading to a chance for snow or a wintry mix. Check back for details as we narrow down the forecast. It also appears a surge of Arctic air may find its way into Northeast Wisconsin next weekend...

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 15-25 MPH

MONDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Occasional snow showers tapering off mostly by late morning. Slippery roads, blustery. HIGH: 31

TONIGHT: Overcast skies. Winds remaining blustery. LOW: 18

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds with lighter winds. HIGH: 30 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. HIGH: 31 LOW: 11

WEDNESDAY: Early sunshine, overcast by the evening. Snow or a wintry mix at NIGHT. HIGH: 32 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Breezy and cloudy with snow/rain showers. Accumulating snow possible. HIGH 35 LOW: 16

FRIDAY: Blustery and colder with decreasing clouds. Early flakes? HIGH: 25 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cold. HIGH: 19

