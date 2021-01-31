Advertisement

Sheboygan police investigate shots fired

By Aisha Morales
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police respond to reports of shots fired Saturday night. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Ashland Avenue around 10 p.m on Saturday. They found shell casings in the street and found a home had been struck by several bullets.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this case contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333. If you have information, but wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, you can contact Sheboygan Countywide Crimestoppers at 1-877-283-8436, or at www.cufthem.com

