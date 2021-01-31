Sheboygan police investigate shots fired

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police respond to reports of shots fired Saturday night. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Ashland Avenue around 10 p.m on Saturday. They found shell casings in the street and found a home had been struck by several bullets.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this case contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333. If you have information, but wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, you can contact Sheboygan Countywide Crimestoppers at 1-877-283-8436, or at www.cufthem.com

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.