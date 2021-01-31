QUIET EARLY WEEK WEATHER, ACTIVE LATE-WEEK

Stray flakes remain possible this evening, but the accumulating snow has ended. Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight, and lows will dip into the teens. A 10 mph wind could drop chills into the single digits early Monday.

We’ll start the morning mostly cloudy, but clouds will decrease through the day. Monday will be brisk at times with a north wind around 10 mph. Highs should be near 30° which is slightly above average for early February. Lows will continue to run in the teens with highs around 30° through Wednesday. Each day will feature a mix of sun and clouds.

The latter half of next week continues to look interesting to say the least. A strong area of low pressure looks to pass nearby on Thursday. For now, it’s possible the low tracks far enough north to bring a round of rain/mix before a change to snow. But, should it take a more southerly track (which is what most storms have done this season) several inches of snow would be possible. Winds will pick up to end the week, and a blast of Arctic air looks to arrive this weekend. It could end up being the coldest air so far this winter with lows possibly below zero and highs in the single digits. Stay tuned for updates...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: NNW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a brisk wind. LOW: 18

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds, still brisk. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 30 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Brisk at times. HIGH: 31 LOW: 13

WEDNESDAY: Early sunshine, overcast by the evening. HIGH: 31 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Breezy and cloudy with snow/rain showers. Accumulating snow possible. HIGH 35 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: Blustery and colder with decreasing clouds. Early snow showers. HIGH: 21 LOW: 7

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cold. HIGH: 17 LOW: -1

SUNDAY: Cloudy, cold, and blustery. Flurries possible. HIGH: 9

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.