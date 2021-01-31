Oshkosh man arrested following police chase, 8 hour standoff in Dodge County

JUNEAU, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say an Oshkosh man will be facing multiple charges from a police chase and a multi-hour standoff Saturday night in Dodge County.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Juneau Police Department started chasing a westbound Chevrolet Envoy on County W in Dodge County at about 8:12 p.m. Saturday.

They were later joined by deputies of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

During the chase, authorities say the fleeing vehicle left the road shortly after leaving the City of Juneau and hit a squad car while re-entering the highway, and then went to the City of Beaver Dam.

While trying to stop the vehicle in Beaver Dam, the vehicle crashed into a Juneau Police squad car and a Sheriff’s Office squad car, which officials say caused disabling damage to both.

The vehicle then left and headed east on County W and went off the road just west of Crystal Lake Road.

Authorities had asked people in the area to shelter in place, and for others to avoid the area at that time.

Authorities with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office took to social media Saturday night to warn others of an incident happening near Beaver Dam. (Dodge County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say they learned the driver was armed with a firearm, and members of the Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Juneau and Beaver Dam Police Departments, set up a perimeter around the Envoy.

In addition, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was deployed with an armored vehicle, and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office armored vehicle also responded to the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says negotiations were in place for nearly eight hours to try and end the incident peacefully, and at 4:05 a.m., an extraction plan was done safely.

The driver, identified as a 25-year-old Oshkosh man, was taken into custody. He was taken to a hospital as a precaution, and will be held at the Dodge County Detention Facility in Juneau.

At this time, the incident is still being investigated.

The name of the suspect wasn’t immediately provided.

