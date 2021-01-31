Advertisement

Oshkosh man arrested following police chase, 8 hour standoff in Dodge County

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say an Oshkosh man will be facing multiple charges from a police chase and a multi-hour standoff Saturday night in Dodge County.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Juneau Police Department started chasing a westbound Chevrolet Envoy on County W in Dodge County at about 8:12 p.m. Saturday.

They were later joined by deputies of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

During the chase, authorities say the fleeing vehicle left the road shortly after leaving the City of Juneau and hit a squad car while re-entering the highway, and then went to the City of Beaver Dam.

While trying to stop the vehicle in Beaver Dam, the vehicle crashed into a Juneau Police squad car and a Sheriff’s Office squad car, which officials say caused disabling damage to both.

The vehicle then left and headed east on County W and went off the road just west of Crystal Lake Road.

Authorities had asked people in the area to shelter in place, and for others to avoid the area at that time.

Authorities with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office took to social media Saturday night to warn...
Authorities with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office took to social media Saturday night to warn others of an incident happening near Beaver Dam.(Dodge County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say they learned the driver was armed with a firearm, and members of the Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Juneau and Beaver Dam Police Departments, set up a perimeter around the Envoy.

In addition, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was deployed with an armored vehicle, and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office armored vehicle also responded to the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says negotiations were in place for nearly eight hours to try and end the incident peacefully, and at 4:05 a.m., an extraction plan was done safely.

The driver, identified as a 25-year-old Oshkosh man, was taken into custody. He was taken to a hospital as a precaution, and will be held at the Dodge County Detention Facility in Juneau.

At this time, the incident is still being investigated.

The name of the suspect wasn’t immediately provided.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
Coronavirus generic
State reaches coronavirus vaccine milestone, more than 1,400 new cases confirmed Saturday
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
Online court records show Corey Bergh, 57, of Little Suamico, has been formally charged after...
Internet Crime Against Children investigation leads to arrest of Little Suamico man
Bottle of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Oshkosh aims for 1,000 vaccinations a day

Latest News

Sheboygan police investigate shots fired
The University of Wisconsin Green Bay is hosting a Covid-19 vaccination clinic. UW System...
UW System Schools nursing students helping with Covid vaccinations set to receive financial breaks
Dozens participate in 5K to support area veterans
Dozens participate in 5K to support area veterans
Desert Veterans of WI during Winter Warrior 5K
Dozens participate in 5K to support area veterans