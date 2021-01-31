Advertisement

Manitowoc officials announce general plow of the city starting at midnight

City of Manitowoc logo
City of Manitowoc logo(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc residents are being asked to remove their vehicles from the streets Sunday night as workers prepares for a general plow of the city.

According to city officials, a general plow of the city will begin at midnight and continue into Monday morning.

Everyone is asked to find off street parking for the night.

City officials add crews plan to be out plowing Sunday afternoon, but will rest at home for a few hours Sunday evening before going back out during the overnight hours.

CLICK HERE to sign up and receive text message or e-mails about emergency alerts for the City of Manitowoc.

