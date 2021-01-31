Fundraiser scheduled for 4-year-old Appleton boy in need of a heart transplant

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Four-year-old Aaron Wheeler was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Surgery (HLHS) and with one lung.

“He only has half of his heart basically,” says his mother, Miracle. She tells us that at nine-days-old, Aaron went under for his first open heart surgery.

To fix Hypoplastic Left Heart Surgery, Aaron needs a series of three heart surgeries.

He’s has two of them already, the third cannot happen because his heart is too weak.

“We were told that Aaron is not a good candidate for the last of the three surgeries in his series,” says Miracle.

Aaron is currently in heart failure and will need a heart transplant.

Miracle says, “The insurance doesn’t cover it until your heart fails, then you go on a waiting list.”

With the transplant not being guaranteed, Miracle tells us that the scariest part is not knowing when her son’s heart will fully give out.

His family is hosting an event in his honor, called “Aaron’s Heart-o-Rama” on February 14th to support him and other children with Congenital Heart Disease.

The carnival themed event will be held at the Gran Meridien in Appleton, and it will be open to the public while following COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Aaron’s family is asking the community for help. If you’d like to buy tickets to the event or donate to his GoFundMe page, you can find the links below.

