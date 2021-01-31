Advertisement

Dozens participate in 5K to support area veterans

By Megan Kernan
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Desert Veterans of Wisconsin hosted their 10th annual Winter Warrior 5K Saturday at Mid Vallee Golf Course to support local veterans.

About 50 people took part in Saturday’s event, and although the annual event would normally have about 150 participants, the support was still as strong as ever.

“And the community has really, really come out and supported us not only over the last nine years, but especially this year, we’re very grateful for that support,” said Kevin Bauer, the Founder of Winter Warrior 5K.

The Desert Veterans of Wisconsin hosted their 10th annual race at the Mid Vallee Golf Course, with proceeds benefiting their non-profit group focused on supporting individual veterans.

“We also donate to a lot of different charities and organizations that help vets, especially those that are dealing with not just financial issues, but you know mental health and family counseling,” said Matt Colwell, the Race Director for Desert Veterans of Wisconsin.

Events in past years have raised several thousand dollars for the non-profit.

“Knowing that we are helping Veterans, and it’s great when we have our meetings where we decide where these funds are going, but actually raising the money and seeing people and hearing those stories of how we’re helping them out is just incredible,” said Colwell.

Community members were excited to get outdoors while supporting their veterans.

“I am a volunteer firefighter so people serve, I serve in a different way but they also serve their country like that, it’s important to support those guys,” said participant Kevin Burmeister.

With events limited during the pandemic, members of the Desert Veterans say they’re grateful to host this annual event while following COVID-19 safety precautions.

CLICK HERE to learn how to donate to the cause.

