Consumer Alert: Warnings issued as scammers pose as local pastors, fake website impersonates FTC

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local church is putting out a warning as scammers pose as its pastors to try and get people’s money.

Green Bay community Church in Howard tells Action 2 N3ews they know of three victims after they say scammers used the names of two pastors in an e-mail asking to buy Ebay gift cards, send the codes on the back, and were promised to get reimbursed.

The scammer pretended to be the pastor, and said they were busy, saying to not call and to handle it discretely - only replying by e-mail.

Now, church leaders say they e-mailed their congregation to be on the lookout for phony e-mails, and that all valid e-mails have a staff member’s first name, plus the first letter of their last name, followed by gbcc.me.

As previously reported, a request for a gift cards is a red flag that it’s a scam.

CLICK HERE to learn helpful tips on phishing e-mail scams.

In addition, consumers are advised to be careful of a fake website impersonating the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). CLICK HERE to read the blog post.

The U.S. Trading Commission even uses the FTC seal and address, however the U.S. Trading Commission isn’t real, and neither is the “Personal Data Protection Fund” to compensate people who had their information leaked online.

The fake website says you can instantly receive cash by clicking on some links and giving your personal data and bank account, however the Federal Trade Commission says people all over the world have lost money to this scam.

CLICK HERE to access the real FTC website.

They do refund money to people who were scammed or taken in unfair business practices, but the FTC won’t ever ask for money, your bank account, credit card or social security number so you can get a refund.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.