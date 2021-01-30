State reaches coronavirus vaccine milestone, more than 1,400 new cases confirmed Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Health officials for the state of Wisconsin reported Saturday that more than 500,000 doses (521,762) of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered as of Friday. The latest report shows an increase of 44,907 doses given in one day, a number which breaks Friday’s one day record of 44,753 doses given.

In addition, out of the 521,762 doses administered so far, the Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 98,754 people have received both of their vaccine shots. That’s an increase of 8,086 from Friday’s numbers. (These numbers are preliminary as vaccinators’ reports come in, so they can represent shots given over the last few days.)

While vaccine numbers surpassed a milestone Saturday, the state’s death rate from COVID-19 held steady at 1.09%. The state added 33 deaths, which is above the 7-day average of 30 deaths per day. A total 5,893 people in the state have died from COVID-19. The state first hit the 1.09% death rate on Friday, the first time the figure had reached that level since September 30.

As Action 2 News has reported, when the state has fewer people being tested for coronavirus for the first time, or testing positive for the first time, each death carries more weight. We also want to point out the state reported fewer than 50 deaths on 25 out of the 30 days so far this month.

The number of new cases below 2,000 is now entering a second week, as the number is below that mark for the eighth straight day. State officials say 1,493 tests were positive for the coronavirus out of a total 6,363 results Saturday. That’s 23.46% of the tests. That figure has been below 25% for the past six days. The 7-day average is at 21.85%, and is nearly identical to Friday average of 21.72%, which was the lowest average in 3 1/2 months.

The remaining 4,870 tests were negative. To date, more than 2.5 million people (2,503,387) tested in Wisconsin tested negative for the COVID-19 virus.

Case and death numbers by county are listed later in this article. New deaths were reported in Barron, Brown, Chippewa, Dane, Dodge, Eau Claire, Green, Jackson, La Crosse, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Racine, Rock, St. Croix, Trempealeau, Washington, Waukesha, Winnebago and Wood Counties.

The state also tracks results for people we’ve been tested more than once. By that measure, the DHS says the positivity rate’s 7-day average was 5.3% on Friday. (This calculation is at least a day behind because it’s based on preliminary numbers, including negative tests undergoing further review.)

Next Friday marks one year since the first coronavirus case was diagnosed in Wisconsin. Since then, 2,503,387 people have tested negative. 541,408 people have tested positive: 5,893 of them (1.09%) have died; 515,745 are considered recovered (95.3%); and 19,581 are currently active cases (3.6%).

Hospitalizations

For a fourth day in a row, state health officials are reporting fewer than 100 new hospitalizations for COVID-19. On Saturday, the DHS said 89 people were hospitalized in the past 24-hour period. The 7-day average is 88 admissions per day. That figure has held steady since Thursday. Wisconsin had fewer than 100 hospitalizations on 19 days so far this month. Currently, 24,243 people have been hospitalized at some point for COVID-19 treatment, or 4.47% of all known cases.

Saturday’s numbers from the Wisconsin Hospital Association show there are currently 657 COVID-19 patients in hospitals. That’s 21 fewer than Friday. Out of those, 165 of these patients are in intensive care, which is a decrease of 20. Daily changes in hospitalizations take deaths, discharges and new admissions into account.

Fox Valley hospitals region are caring for 45 COVID-19 patients (down 4 from Friday), with 8 in ICU (an increase of 3 from Friday).

Northeast region hospitals are treating 61 COVID-19 patients (down 12 from Friday), including 18 in ICU (1 less than Friday).

For the second day in a row, there were no hospital overflow patients at the alternative care facility at State Fair Park on Saturday. There were also no patients there for outpatient Bamlanivimab infusion therapy, a decrease of two from Friday’s report.

Hospital Readiness

In terms of hospital readiness, The WHA reported 275 ICU beds (18.75%) and 2,397 (21.45%) of all medical beds (ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation) are open in the state’s 134 hospitals.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals have 10 ICU beds (9.61%) among them and 106 medical beds total (12.42%) open for the eight counties they serve.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals had 48 ICU beds (23.18%) and 289 of all medical beds (30.23%) for patients in seven counties.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use the term “open” instead of “available” because whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has enough staffing for a patient in that bed, including doctors, nurses and food services.

Vaccinations

Action 2 News has put together a guide of vaccination clinics and health agencies distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to people age 65 and older. CLICK HERE for locations and phone numbers and websites to register.

By March 1, about one-third of the state’s population could be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. The DHS largely accepted a committee’s recommendations for phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccinations and prioritized them in the following order (click here for a complete report):

Education, child care

Medicaid Long-term Care programs

Public-facing essential workers

Non-front line health care personnel

Congregate living

If there’s a shortage of vaccine supply, those groups will be further prioritized by risk factors including medical conditions, race and socioeconomic vulnerability (see the list of possible sub-priorities here).

SATURDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,498 cases (+3) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,146 cases (+11) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,122 cases (+14) (71 deaths) (+2)

Bayfield - 1,033 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Brown – 29,283 cases (+92) (197 deaths) (+2)

Buffalo – 1,261 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,098 cases (+4) (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,230 cases (+18) (39 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,801 cases (+14) (80 deaths) (+3)

Clark – 3,095 cases (+8) (56 deaths)

Columbia – 4,832 cases (+10) (43 deaths)

Crawford – 1,637 cases (+2) (16 deaths)

Dane – 37,848 cases (+141) (251 deaths) (+6)

Dodge – 11,152 cases (+11) (146 deaths) (+2)

Door – 2,347 cases (+3) (18 deaths)

Douglas – 3,540 cases (+18) (18 deaths)

Dunn – 4,040 cases (+18) (26 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,530 cases (+32) (98 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 425 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,530 cases (+9) (84 deaths)

Forest - 911 cases (+5) (22 deaths)

Grant – 4,488 cases (+10) (79 deaths)

Green – 2,713 cases (+7) (13 deaths) (+1)

Green Lake - 1,491 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Iowa - 1,790 cases (+4) (9 deaths)

Iron - 475 cases (+3) (19 deaths)

Jackson - 2,548 cases (+5) (23 deaths) (+1)

Jefferson – 7,542 cases (+23) (71 deaths)

Juneau - 2,869 cases (+6) (17 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,207 cases (+42) (270 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,348 cases (+7) (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 11,687 cases (+40) (72 deaths) (+1)

Lafayette - 1,376 cases (+4) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,888 cases (+3) (31 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,802 cases (+14) (55 deaths)

Manitowoc – 6,929 cases (+27) (60 deaths)

Marathon – 13,286 cases (+18) (169 deaths)

Marinette - 3,903 cases (+7) (60 deaths) (+1)

Marquette – 1,269 cases (+4) (21 deaths)

Menominee - 783 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 94,752 (+256) (1,135 deaths)

Monroe – 4,073 cases (+11) (30 deaths)

Oconto – 4,147 cases (+8) (47 deaths) (+1)

Oneida - 3,176 cases (+18) (57 deaths)

Outagamie – 18,366 cases (+57) (181 deaths) (+2)

Ozaukee – 7,338 cases (+28) (72 deaths)

Pepin – 777 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,315 cases (+7) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,578 cases (+29) (42 deaths)

Portage – 6,150 cases (+28) (59 deaths)

Price – 1,102 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Racine – 19,796 cases (+52) (299 deaths) (+2)

Richland - 1,226 cases (+6) (13 deaths)

Rock – 13,751 cases (+46) (144 deaths) (+4)

Rusk - 1,228 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Sauk – 5,070 cases (+13) (36 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,410 cases (+4) (17 deaths)

Shawano – 4,500 cases (+2) (69 deaths)

Sheboygan – 12,437 cases (+13) (114 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,114 cases (+22) (41 deaths) (+1)

Taylor - 1,752 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,274 cases (+3) (36 deaths) (+1)

Vernon – 1,734 cases (+4) (34 deaths)

Vilas - 1,950 cases (+22) (32 deaths)

Walworth – 8,587 cases (+19) (118 deaths)

Washburn – 1,226 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,261 cases (+30) (123 deaths) (+2)

Waukesha – 38,993 cases (+96) (446 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 4,610 cases (+8) (107 deaths)

Waushara – 2,043 cases (+5) (25 deaths)

Winnebago – 16,521 cases (+28) (169 deaths) (+1)

Wood – 6,398 cases (+18) (67 deaths) (+1)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

