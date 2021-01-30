Snow moves in tonight and lasts through tomorrow

A round of accumulating snow arrives tonight into Sunday. The greatest accumulation will be SOUTH of Green Bay where 3-5″ is possible - With the higher end of that range near the Lakeshore. The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for: Waushara, Winnebago, Calumet, Manitowoc, Marquette, Green Lac, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties. Areas north of the ADVISORY will see mostly 1-3″... With lesser amounts farther north.

Additionally, wind gusts in the 25-35 mph range will blow and drift snow, making for tricky travel even for areas north of the ADVISORY. Saturday night into Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY...

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: E/SE 10-25 MPH

SUNDAY: ENE 15-30 MPH

TODAY: Turning breezy. Plenty of clouds., possibly a spotty snow shower. HIGH: 32

TONIGHT: Snow moves in. Accumulations likely overnight into the morning. LOW: 27

SUNDAY: A chance of snow, especially SOUTH and LAKESIDE. Blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Not as windy. HIGH: 31 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Some sun. HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Filtered sunshine. Milder, but breezy. A snow chance at night. HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Blustery with snow, rain and/or a mix... becoming all snow late or at night. HIGH 32 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Morning snow showers or flurries. Blustery and colder. HIGH: 28

