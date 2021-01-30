Advertisement

Snow moves in tonight and lasts through tomorrow

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A round of accumulating snow arrives tonight into Sunday. The greatest accumulation will be SOUTH of Green Bay where 3-5″ is possible - With the higher end of that range near the Lakeshore. The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for: Waushara, Winnebago, Calumet, Manitowoc, Marquette, Green Lac, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties. Areas north of the ADVISORY will see mostly 1-3″... With lesser amounts farther north.

Additionally, wind gusts in the 25-35 mph range will blow and drift snow, making for tricky travel even for areas north of the ADVISORY. Saturday night into Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: E/SE 10-25 MPH

SUNDAY: ENE 15-30 MPH

TODAY: Turning breezy. Plenty of clouds., possibly a spotty snow shower. HIGH: 32

TONIGHT: Snow moves in. Accumulations likely overnight into the morning. LOW: 27

SUNDAY: A chance of snow, especially SOUTH and LAKESIDE. Blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Not as windy. HIGH: 31 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Some sun. HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Filtered sunshine. Milder, but breezy. A snow chance at night. HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Blustery with snow, rain and/or a mix... becoming all snow late or at night. HIGH 32 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Morning snow showers or flurries. Blustery and colder. HIGH: 28

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 death rate edges up again as Wisconsin nears 500,000 vaccine shots
Prepared dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Fox Valley health groups plan mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Appleton
The Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus cares for 160 animals seized by law enforcement.
Humane Society needs help after taking in 160 snakes, rodents seized during investigation
Private, curtained areas are set up in the Fox Cities Exhibition Center for a mass COVID-19...
4,700 COVID-19 vaccine appointments made in error for Fox Cities Exhibition Center clinic

Latest News

First Alert Weather winter weather advisories
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow this weekend
The Granite Peak ski area in Wausau has opened for the 2020 season.
WBAY Snow & Ski Report
First Alert Weather
SOME SNOW THIS WEEKEND
First Alert Weather
NOT AS COLD, WITH SOME SNOW COMING THIS WEEKEND