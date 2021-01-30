Silver Alert canceled for Manitowoc County man found safe

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert for a Manitowoc County man with a cognitive impairment is canceled. The man was found safe.

The sheriff’s office says it won’t release any more information.

The 69-year-old man, who we’re no longer identifying, was last seen Friday morning at 10:30 at a Kwik Trip in Manitowoc, where he left his cellphone behind.

Authorities believed he might have driving to Sheboygan, but they weren’t sure of his exact destination.

The Silver Alert was canceled at about 9:30, about an hour after the information was broadcast statewide.

