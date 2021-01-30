Advertisement

Silver Alert canceled for Manitowoc County man found safe

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert for a Manitowoc County man with a cognitive impairment is canceled. The man was found safe.

The sheriff’s office says it won’t release any more information.

The 69-year-old man, who we’re no longer identifying, was last seen Friday morning at 10:30 at a Kwik Trip in Manitowoc, where he left his cellphone behind.

Authorities believed he might have driving to Sheboygan, but they weren’t sure of his exact destination.

The Silver Alert was canceled at about 9:30, about an hour after the information was broadcast statewide.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of...
Guide to making an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases, deaths continue declines; vaccinations at a new high
Prepared dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Fox Valley health groups plan mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Appleton
Before state lawmakers took up the governor’s mandate, Eau Claire City Council and Eau Claire...
Wisconsin Assembly halts vote to repeal mask mandate

Latest News

Packers fans in Lambeau Field (file photo)
Local DJ, American Idol contestant team up on new Packers song
Oshkosh police investigate a hit-and-run crash scene involving a bicycle
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run
St. Vincent de Paul thrift store and furniture store in Oshkosh
St. Vincent de Paul helping Oshkosh for 55 years
Security photo from bar burglary
Bar, liquor store burglaries blamed on drug addiction