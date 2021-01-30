Advertisement

N.J. amusement park fire sends smoke billowing, damages building

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — A fire at an amusement park on the New Jersey shore sent dramatic smoke billowing across the skyline and severely damaged a building.

No injuries were reported in Saturday morning’s blaze at Playland’s Castaway Cove in Ocean City.

An official says the fire was in the building that houses the park’s arcade, offices and two restaurants.

The building was empty at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Spokesperson Doug Bergen says a boardwalk didn’t appear damaged. But he says access to the surrounding area will be temporarily blocked.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 death rate edges up again as Wisconsin nears 500,000 administered shots
The Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus cares for 160 animals seized by law enforcement.
Humane Society needs help after taking in 160 snakes, rodents seized during investigation
Prepared dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Fox Valley health groups plan mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Appleton
Private, curtained areas are set up in the Fox Cities Exhibition Center for a mass COVID-19...
4,700 COVID-19 vaccine appointments made in error for Fox Cities Exhibition Center clinic

Latest News

Coronavirus generic
State reaches coronavirus vaccine milestone, more than 1,400 new cases confirmed Saturday
A four-alarm fire erupts at the boardwalk in Ocean City, damaging an amusement park. (Source:...
Four-alarm fire damages New Jersey amusement park
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Federal conspiracy charges for 2 Proud Boys in Capitol riot
Rep. Stephen Lynch, who is vaccinated for Covid-19, has tested positive for virus.
Vaccinated Mass. congressman tests positive for virus