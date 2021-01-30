Advertisement

Massachusetts company makes progress on flying car

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - A Massachusetts company’s roadable aircraft has been cleared for takeoff.

Terrafugia has created the Transition which is a two-seat aircraft and automobile designed to meet safety standards by both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

This week, the company announced it has obtained an FAA worthiness certificate.

Terrafugia says it will produce and sell flight-only versions of their aircraft as it works to get the driving portion approved.

The hope is that the Transition will be legal in the sky and on local roads by 2022.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

