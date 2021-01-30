Advertisement

Man, 55, arrested after disturbance, standoff in Stevens Point

By Ashley Hommer and Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 55-year-old man is in custody after a standoff and peaceful resolution Friday night in Stevens Point.

The Stevens Point Police Department initially got called to the Madison View Apartments around 5 p.m. for a disturbance between two men. The caller stated gunshots were heard prior to the disturbance but no one was injured. The suspect remained in the apartment after a man and woman left. When officers arrived the suspect refused to come out and barricaded himself in the apartment.

Police urged people to stay away from the scene.

“We have officers in the area and the person has secured himself within the apartment building. So, we have a conversation, dialogue with him as we speak, to try to end this peacefully,” Stevens Point Police Communications Officer Dana Williams said during a press briefing Friday night.

Stevens Point SWAT team and Portage County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team alternated their officers due to the weather elements.

At 3:16 a.m., officers made entry into the apartment and were able to take the suspect into custody.

The Stevens Point Police Department was assisted by Portage County Sheriff’s Office, UW Stevens Point Police, Plover Police Department, and the Stevens Point Fire Department.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

.

**ALERT** Please stay away from Johns Dr. Area-Stevens Point Stevens Point Police Department has been called to the 700...

Posted by Stevens Point Police Department on Friday, January 29, 2021

This is a still-developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 7 for the very latest.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 death rate edges up again as Wisconsin nears 500,000 administered shots
The Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus cares for 160 animals seized by law enforcement.
Humane Society needs help after taking in 160 snakes, rodents seized during investigation
Prepared dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Fox Valley health groups plan mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Appleton
Private, curtained areas are set up in the Fox Cities Exhibition Center for a mass COVID-19...
4,700 COVID-19 vaccine appointments made in error for Fox Cities Exhibition Center clinic

Latest News

Online court records show Corey Bergh, 57, of Little Suamico, has been formally charged after...
Internet Crime Against Children investigation leads to arrest of Little Suamico man
Coronavirus generic
State reaches coronavirus vaccine milestone, more than 1,400 new cases confirmed Saturday
Lawmakers push mental health days for kids amid pandemic
A Badger and Shield statue is seen outside the governor's Capitol office in Madison, Wis.,...
Navy seeks return of popular Wisconsin badger statue
Bottle of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Oshkosh aims for 1,000 vaccinations a day