Man, 55, arrested after disturbance, standoff in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 55-year-old man is in custody after a standoff and peaceful resolution Friday night in Stevens Point.

The Stevens Point Police Department initially got called to the Madison View Apartments around 5 p.m. for a disturbance between two men. The caller stated gunshots were heard prior to the disturbance but no one was injured. The suspect remained in the apartment after a man and woman left. When officers arrived the suspect refused to come out and barricaded himself in the apartment.

Police urged people to stay away from the scene.

“We have officers in the area and the person has secured himself within the apartment building. So, we have a conversation, dialogue with him as we speak, to try to end this peacefully,” Stevens Point Police Communications Officer Dana Williams said during a press briefing Friday night.

Stevens Point SWAT team and Portage County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team alternated their officers due to the weather elements.

At 3:16 a.m., officers made entry into the apartment and were able to take the suspect into custody.

The Stevens Point Police Department was assisted by Portage County Sheriff’s Office, UW Stevens Point Police, Plover Police Department, and the Stevens Point Fire Department.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

.

**ALERT** Please stay away from Johns Dr. Area-Stevens Point Stevens Point Police Department has been called to the 700... Posted by Stevens Point Police Department on Friday, January 29, 2021

This is a still-developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 7 for the very latest.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.