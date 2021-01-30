Local DJ, American Idol contestant team up on new Packers song

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re a fan of the green and gold, a new song is coming out that’s likely to pump up the energy level and excitement on game days.

After a countless number of hours working from a basement recording studio in Oshkosh, Steven Mortenson, locally known as “D.J. Steven B,” is wrapping up what he hopes will be the next big hit to motivate fans cheering on the Green Bay Packers.

“This is a pumped up, fun, high energy tailgate party jam where people will hopefully play it when they go to Lambeau Field next time and it will get them in the mood. We’re going to call it ‘The Packer Fan,’ that’s what we’re going to call it, because it’s all about being a Packer fan.”

Mortenson wrote the song and supplied half of the vocals, teaming up with Franki Moscato, who once appeared on “American Idol.” As a huge Packers fan, it’s an opportunity she couldn’t pass up.

“Just a couple days ago I got asked to be a part of this project, and, you know, once I heard it’s for the Packers, I just couldn’t say no,” Moscato said.

“These lyrics, they really hit home, you know? It’s all about tailgating and being together with the family, and there’s nothing more than singing about Wisconsin and love. This is how I’ve been raised, and I think everybody is going to relate to this song,” she said.

Mortenson added, “I grew up listening to Cheeseheads with Attitude, and I loved their music back then, and nobody has really come out with some good Packers songs in several, several years, so I thought it’s about time.”

The recording took place Thursday night in Oshkosh.

DJ Steven B says the song has been twenty years in the making. He felt the timing couldn’t be better as fans right now need something positive, coming off a heartbreaking playoff loss.

“I thought this would be a great time just to show people that when you’re a die hard Packers fan, win or lose you’re always a die hard Packers fan,” Mortenson said, “and that’s the reason I wanted to come up with this song.”

The goal is to finish the song in the next few days and release it through social media so people can hear it, and convince local radio stations to pick it up as well.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.