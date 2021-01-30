Internet Crime Against Children investigation leads to arrest of Little Suamico man

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Door County say a Little Suamico man has been formally charged after allegedly traveling to meet up with who he thought was a teenager in Sturgeon Bay while on supervision for a previous child sex crime.

According to Sturgeon Bay Police, an officer began an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Investigation on January 23rd using an online platform called Doublelist.

During the investigation, officers say they determined a 57-year-old man from Little Suamico, identified as Corey Bergh, was communicating with who he believed to be a 15-year-old child.

Police say Bergh traveled to Sturgeon Bay on January 24th to meet who he believed to be was the child, however, he was then arrested by a team of officers.

According to police, due to the previous felonies committed, the violation of supervision and the severity of the current investigation, Bergh’s arrest was approached as what they say is referred to as a high-risk traffic stop. Bergh was arrested without incident, and the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was informed of his arrest, since Bergh lives there.

State court records show Bergh was sentenced to 14 months in prison and 72 months of extended supervision after entering a No Contest plea to a felony 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child charge in Marathon County on November 22 of 2010.

He had also entered No Contest pleas on felony charges of Possession of Narcotic Drugs and Possession of Methamphetamine in Brown County court on March 20, 2018. Records show he was sentenced to three years of probation for each charge, which were concurrent with one another. His probation conditions were appropriate counseling, absolute sobriety and to provide a DNA sample.

Bergh was formally charged in Door County with Attempted 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime, and Child Enticement, Sexual Contact - all felonies - on January 25. The 2nd Degree Sexual Assault and Child Enticement charges both contained a Persistent Repeater modifier.

Online court records show Bergh is being held on a $50,000 cash bond, as well as a probation hold, at the Door County Jail. In addition, court records show he isn’t to have any contact with minors (direct or indirect), be within 1,000 feet of any school, or have access to the internet.

An adjourned initial appearance is currently scheduled for March 15.

