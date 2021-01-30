Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Oshkosh aims for 1,000 vaccinations a day

Bottle of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Bottle of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine(WDBJ7)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Another free COVID-19 vaccination clinic will pop up next week at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh with a goal of up to 1,000 vaccinations per day. Older Winnebago County residents can start registering for appointments Sunday at noon.

The vaccination clinic is scheduled to run Monday, February 1, through Saturday, February 6.

Appointments on Monday and Tuesday will be reserved for people 75 and older. The vaccines will be available to persons 65 and older and other eligible community members starting Wednesday.

You can also request assistance scheduling an appointment by calling the Winnebago County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline weekdays between 9 A.M. and 4 P.M. at (920) 232-3026.

Walk-ins are not allowed.

“This phase of vaccination will take many weeks. We appreciate the public’s patience as we continue to work to vaccinate as many Winnebago County residents as quickly as possible,” county health officer Doug Gieryn wrote in a statement.

The vaccination clinic at Sunnyview Expo Center is a partnership among the Winnebago County Health Department, Ascension Wisconsin and the Wisconsin National Guard.

Drive-through coronavirus testing is still available at the expo grounds. Appointments are not needed for testing.

Ascension Wisconsin will continue its efforts to contact eligible patients to schedule appointments at vaccinator locations.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of...
Guide to making an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases, deaths continue declines; vaccinations at a new high
Prepared dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Fox Valley health groups plan mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Appleton
Before state lawmakers took up the governor’s mandate, Eau Claire City Council and Eau Claire...
Wisconsin Assembly halts vote to repeal mask mandate

Latest News

Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of...
Guide to making an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
Johnson & Johnson's vaccine can help protect against coronavirus.
‘Simple is beautiful’: One-shot vaccine proves effective
Private, curtained areas are set up in the Fox Cities Exhibition Center for a mass COVID-19...
4,700 COVID-19 vaccine appointments made in error for Fox Cities Exhibition Center clinic