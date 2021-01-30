COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Oshkosh aims for 1,000 vaccinations a day

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Another free COVID-19 vaccination clinic will pop up next week at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh with a goal of up to 1,000 vaccinations per day. Older Winnebago County residents can start registering for appointments Sunday at noon.

The vaccination clinic is scheduled to run Monday, February 1, through Saturday, February 6.

Appointments on Monday and Tuesday will be reserved for people 75 and older. The vaccines will be available to persons 65 and older and other eligible community members starting Wednesday.

You can also request assistance scheduling an appointment by calling the Winnebago County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline weekdays between 9 A.M. and 4 P.M. at (920) 232-3026.

Walk-ins are not allowed.

“This phase of vaccination will take many weeks. We appreciate the public’s patience as we continue to work to vaccinate as many Winnebago County residents as quickly as possible,” county health officer Doug Gieryn wrote in a statement.

The vaccination clinic at Sunnyview Expo Center is a partnership among the Winnebago County Health Department, Ascension Wisconsin and the Wisconsin National Guard.

Drive-through coronavirus testing is still available at the expo grounds. Appointments are not needed for testing.

Ascension Wisconsin will continue its efforts to contact eligible patients to schedule appointments at vaccinator locations.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.